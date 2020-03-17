Symbol of Samagi Jana Balawegaya to be announced in few days – UNP also invited

Former Parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe who represents the Samagi Jana Balawegaya says that their symbol will be announced shortly.
He said that they invite the UNP also to be a part of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.
Saturday, 07 March 2020 - 7:56
