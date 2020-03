A person has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for allegedly attempting to smuggle a stock of “Wallapatta” oil valued at over Rs one million.

The Customs Media Unit said that the suspect was arrested last evening by the Airport Customs Officers when he tried to take on board the Wallapatta oil on the UL 225 bound flight for Dubai.

625 grams of Wallapatta oil contained in 4 bottles was recovered from the suspect.