The main suspect who was arrested for attempting to extort money by claiming to be officers of the CID has been remanded until the 13th.

When the suspects were produced before the Gampaha Magistrate's Court yesterday, all the other suspects except the main suspect were released on bail.

Four suspects, including a woman, were arrested by the police for allegedly demanding ransom of Rs. 100,000 from a woman in Yakkala, after pretending to be CID officers.