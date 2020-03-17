South Korea's death toll climbs to 44

South Korea's death toll from Covid – 19 has increased to 44 and the number of infected patients has also risen to 6767.

There have been 197 deaths reported in Italy and 4,636 infected patients.

In Iran, 124 deaths have been reported, while the number of people infected has risen to 4,747.

In France, nine deaths and 653 infected cases were reported.

In the meantime, 21 people have been reported to be infected with a new corona virus in the super luxury passenger vessel that is anchored off the coast of San Francisco in USA.

19 crew on board and two passengers have been infected with the virus. There are more than 3,400 people travelling in this ship, the Grand Princess.