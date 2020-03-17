Ambika+Satkunanathan+resigns+from+the+Sri+Lanka+Human+Rights+Commission

Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission member Ambika Satkunanathan has resigned from her post.

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission informed the Hiru news team that she had announced her resignation yesterday.

Ambika Satkunanathan was appointed as a member of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka in October 2015. Prior to that she served as the National Legal Adviser at the United Nations Sri Lanka Office.

She holds a Master of Human Rights Law (LLM) from the University of Nottingham, where she was a Chevening Scholar from 2001 to 2002, and has earned bachelor’s degrees (LLB and BA) from Monash University, Australia.



Ambika Satkunanathan, served as the Human Rights Commissioner and as the Head of the Education and Special Programs Division and the Supervision and Review Division during her tenure at the Human Rights Commission.