Weekend+Courses+at+Kelaniya+University+resumes+today

The management of the University of Kelaniya stated that the weekend courses offered by the University of Kelaniya will resume from today.



According to the Senior Lecturer of the Communication and Media Unit of the University of Kelaniya, Senior Lecturer Wijayananda Rupasinghe, the Post Graduate Degree, Diploma and Certificate Courses and all related examinations will be held from today.

The university was temporarily closed following the unauthorized removal of CCTV cameras by a group of students.