President Trump allocates US $ 8.3 billion to contain coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has taken steps to allocate US$ 8.3 billion to prevent the spread of Covid -19 known as Coronavirus.



The US Senate approved it 96-1.



President Trump has canceled his scheduled visit to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta today, as the number of deaths and the infected patients increased across the US.



In the meantime, the second coronavirus death from the UK has been reported, and the number of people infected with the virus have risen to 163.



The highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, which was 197 deaths were reported from Italy, with 49 deaths due to the virus yesterday.



The total number of infected people in the country now stands at 4,636.