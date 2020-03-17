UNP+to+compete+for+all+22+electoral+districts

UNP has informed the elections commission that they will be contesting for all 22 electoral districts.

The letter has been sent to the chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya in a UNP letter head with the elephant symbol, bearing the signature of the party’s general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

However samagi-janabalawegaya will open their party office and the election operations office on Monday under the auspices of its leader Sajith Premadasa.

It is located in close proximity to sirikotha.

However former MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that the party symbol will be revealed in the near future.

He noted that they invite the UNP to join the samagi janabalawegaya.

He further noted that the nominations committee met yesterday and the telephone symbol was given to the samagi-janabalawegaya.