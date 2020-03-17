Covid-19+infects+passengers+in+a+US+cruise+ship

The epidemiology unit says that under the precautions taken by the health authorities in the country to prevent the spread of covid-19, 10 people with fever, cough and cold symptoms who arrived from affected countries are currently kept under medical observation.

Chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said that 3 individuals including a foreigner are kept under medical observation in IDH.

Furthermore an Iran national has been admitted to the Badulla general hospital due to a suspicious condition.

South Korea's death toll from Covid – 19 has increased to 44 and the number of infected patients has also risen to 6767.

In Iran, 124 deaths have been reported, while the number of people infected has risen to 4,747.

In France, nine deaths and 653 infected cases were reported.

Meanwhile, 21 people have been reported to be infected with the new corona virus in the super luxury passenger vessel that is anchored off the coast of San Francisco in USA.

19 crew on board and two passengers have been infected with the virus. There is over 3,400 passengers onboard the ship, the Grand Princess.

Following the increasing number of deaths from covid-19 President Donald Trump signed a sweeping spending bill of 8.3 billion US dollars yesterday to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

In UK, a man in his early 80s has become the second person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 164 - the biggest increase in a single day so far.

Highest covid-19 death toll in Europe 197 is reported from Italy where 49 died of the virus yesterday.

4636 are reported infected in Italy.

102,186 have been infected by covid-19 worldwide while the death toll has reached 3491.