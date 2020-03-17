සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 infects passengers in a US cruise ship

Saturday, 07 March 2020 - 13:04

Covid-19+infects+passengers+in+a+US+cruise+ship

The epidemiology unit says that under the precautions taken by the health authorities in the country to prevent the spread of covid-19, 10 people with fever, cough and cold symptoms who arrived from affected countries are currently kept under medical observation.

Chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said that 3 individuals including a foreigner are kept under medical observation in IDH.

Furthermore an Iran national has been admitted to the Badulla general hospital due to a suspicious condition.

South Korea's death toll from Covid – 19 has increased to 44 and the number of infected patients has also risen to 6767.

In Iran, 124 deaths have been reported, while the number of people infected has risen to 4,747.

In France, nine deaths and 653 infected cases were reported.

Meanwhile, 21 people have been reported to be infected with the new corona virus in the super luxury passenger vessel that is anchored off the coast of San Francisco in USA.

19 crew on board and two passengers have been infected with the virus. There is over 3,400 passengers onboard the ship, the Grand Princess.

Following the increasing number of deaths from covid-19 President Donald Trump signed a sweeping spending bill of 8.3 billion US dollars yesterday to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

In UK, a man in his early 80s has become the second person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 164 - the biggest increase in a single day so far.

Highest covid-19 death toll in Europe 197 is reported from Italy where 49 died of the virus yesterday.

4636 are reported infected in Italy.

102,186 have been infected by covid-19 worldwide while the death toll has reached 3491.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.