CID+begins+operations+to+arrest+Ravi+K+and+others+on+warrant+regarding+Bond+Allegations

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced operations to arrest the ten suspects, including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius the owner of Perpetual Treasuries and the CEO Kasun Palisena, who is charged with the questionable 2016 bond auction.

These arrests are being made in accordance to the warrants issued by the Fort Magistrate's Court yesterday.

According to the Hiru correspondent, a team of CID officers visited the former MP Ravi Karunanayake’s house this morning to arrest him.

However, the CID officers have left the house as he was not present at the time.

The Fort Magistrate's Court issued a warrant for the arrest of 10 suspects including former MP Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran and Arjun Aloysius.

The order was issue considering the submission made by the Attorney General to courts.

Accordingly, the CID officers had gone to Ravi Karunanayake's house.

Former parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake has been named as the second suspect in the case regarding the bond auction.

During yesterdays submission it appeared that Ravi Karunanayake had influenced the auction by imposing various limitations. The Fort magistrate also stated that it appears that Ravi Karuna

nayake has received money to buy a house at a Colpetty housing complex.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have reportedly visited the home of Arjun Aloysius, the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

The Police Media Division stated that CID officers have already been deployed to arrest other suspects.