සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

CID begins operations to arrest Ravi K and others on warrant regarding Bond Allegations

Saturday, 07 March 2020 - 13:02

CID+begins+operations+to+arrest+Ravi+K+and+others+on+warrant+regarding+Bond+Allegations

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced operations to arrest the ten suspects, including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius the owner of Perpetual Treasuries and the CEO Kasun Palisena, who is charged with the questionable 2016 bond auction.

These arrests are being made in accordance to the warrants issued by the Fort Magistrate's Court yesterday.

According to the Hiru correspondent, a team of CID officers visited the former MP Ravi Karunanayake’s house this morning to arrest him.

However, the CID officers have left the house as he was not present at the time.

The Fort Magistrate's Court issued a warrant for the arrest of 10 suspects including former MP Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran and Arjun Aloysius.

The order was issue considering the submission made by the Attorney General to courts.

Accordingly, the CID officers had gone to Ravi Karunanayake's house.

Former parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake has been named as the second suspect in the case regarding the bond auction.

During yesterdays submission it appeared that Ravi Karunanayake had influenced the auction by imposing various limitations. The Fort magistrate also stated that it appears that Ravi Karuna

nayake has received money to buy a house at a Colpetty housing complex.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have reportedly visited the home of Arjun Aloysius, the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

The Police Media Division stated that CID officers have already been deployed to arrest other suspects.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.