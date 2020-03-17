Kuwait+temporarily+suspends+flights+from+7+countries+including+Sri+Lanka

Kuwait has decided to temporarily suspend flights to and from seven countries including Sri Lanka for a week from today.

Apart from Sri Lanka Kuwait has suspended flights from Egypt, Philippines, Syria, Lebanon, Bangladesh and India after considering the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Foreign workers who have spent more than two weeks in these countries, including Sri Lanka, will be banned from entering Kuwait.

However, the Kuwaiti nationals coming from the respective countries will be admitted to the country subject to being quarantined for two weeks.

There are 58 coronavirus patients reported from Kuwait.