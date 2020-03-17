Drugs worth more than US$ 100 million seized from the Gold Triangle

Myanmar security forces have seized a large quantity of drugs including 43 million methamphetamine tablets during a raid on its border.

This raid has been initiated in the uncontrolled area named the golden triangle between Myanmar, Laos, China and Thailand.

Major General Tun Tun Nyi, a spokesman for the commander-in-chief's office said this is Myanmar's biggest arrest of the year.

The value of this drug, including heroin and ice is estimated to be over US $ 100 million.

It is approximately around Rs. 18 billion in Sri Lankan money.

Myanmar's military spokesman said that when the drugs were transported across the border to Thailand or Australia, they were worth three times as much.