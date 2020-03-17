Warning+regarding+the+warm+weather

The Department of Meteorology states that the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces as well as certain areas in the Monaragala District will experience hot weather that requires attention tomorrow.

The Department issuing a statement said that the children, the elderly and the sick should be careful with this heat.

With extreme heat, dehydration can lead to muscle spasms and excessive tiredness.

Therefore, the Meteorology Department urges the public to drink adequate water, restrict outdoor activities, and to wear white or light clothing.

Meanwhile the Hiru correspondent stated that after a few months Nuwara Eliya town experienced rain in the afternoon.