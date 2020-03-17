Lettuce+grown+in+space+safe+to+eat+

Scientists have managed to successfully grow red lettuce at the International Space Station.

Nasa stated that they are nutritious, like the lettuce grown on the planet, and suitable for human consumption free of bacterial infections.

The lettuce was grown using an LED light and water dispersal system in a special area called the Veggie by the International Trade Center.

They are to be used by the astronauts of the space station, and the rest are to be brought to Earth for further investigation.

Scientists at the Kennedy Space Center have shown that space farming is important for long-term space missions.