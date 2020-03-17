Brazilian+football+star+Ronaldinho+arrested+in+Paraguay

Former Brazilian football star, Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay along with his brother Roberto Aziz while attempting to enter the country using fake passports.

Foreign reports further indicate that Paraguayan authorities detained and questioned Ronaldinho and his brother.

They were arrested after they were identified and their forged documents revealed at the airport.

The 39-year-old had travelled to Paraguay to promote a book and a campaign for underprivileged children.

Ronaldinho was the World Player of the Year for 2004 and 2005 and played for Spanish giants Barcelona. He was part of the world cup winning team of Brazil in 2002.