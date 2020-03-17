UNP contesting separately is a disruption of unity - Samagi Jana Balawegaya

The general secretary of the samagi jana balawegaya former MP Ranjith Maddumabandara says that UNP contesting separately for the upcoming general election, disrupts the unity.



He expressed this view at a media briefing in Colombo today.



UNP informed the elections commission today that they will be contesting for all 22 electoral districts.



The letter has been sent to the chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya in a UNP letter head with the elephant symbol, bearing the signature of the party’s general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.



Meanwhile samagi-janabalawegaya will open their party office and the election operations office on Monday under the auspices of its leader Sajith Premadasa.



It is located in close proximity to Sirikotha.



