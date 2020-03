His eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith stated that the person who was holding the top state position should also be questioned regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.



The Cardinal expressed these views while speakeing at the children’s day celebration of the Colombo archdiocese which was held at the Ragama basilica.



The cardinal further noted that there are dicussions about the inaction of the highest position in the country regarding the attacks.



His eminence reiterated that irrespective of the party, anyone who didn’t take action regarding the attacks will not suitable to seek the votes of the catholic community.