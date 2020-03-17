Three+members+of+the+Royal+Family+arrested+for+conspiracy

Three memewbrs of the Royal family in Saudi Arabia, including the brother of the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been detained by Saudi authorities on conspiracy charges.

According to US media reports this was another step taken by Prince Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate his power.

It is said that Prince Ahmad bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, who could be crowned in his place, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the nephew of the king, were taken from their homes by the Royal Security.

The US media reports, quoting Saudi royal sources state that Nawaf bin Nayef, the younger brother of Prince Nayef, is also detained.