Sony Pictures Networks India level charges against Sri Lanka

Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 6:57

Sony Pictures Networks India alleges that the tender process calling for bidding rights for SLC 2020-2023 was not transparent.

They have sent two letters to the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

In its first letter, Sony Pictures points out that there were gaps in the tender process and that the bidding process had been arbitrarily carried out without following the due process and transparency.

They also point out that SLC’s decision to invite only a few selected bidders for the tender opening on February 21, was suspicious.

SLC had not invited Sony Pictures that had bid for the television broadcasting rights.

In a related letter, Sony has informed SLC that they are a company with a vast presence in the sports broadcasting market and that the company is withdrawing from the bidding process due to these problems.

In its second letter, Sony has expressed regret over SLC’s failure to respond to their letter dated February 20.

In the meantime, the Sports Minister has ordered the SLC to call a fresh tender relating to broadcasting rights.

In its second letter directed to the CEO of SLC on the 26th of last month, Sony pictures have stated that they would consider bidding for the tender if it is called again.

When tenders were called for the television broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka cricket, the cricket bosses have fattened their purses several times.

What are the heads of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) preparing in this instance?
