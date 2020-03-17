Italy coronavirus death toll tops 230, cases near 6,000 - Northern Italy to 'quarantine 16 million people'

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 yesterday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883.



Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most COVID-19 infections after China and South Korea.



Italy is set to lock down at least 16 million people in the region of Lombardy and in 11 other provinces in the north and east of the country.



The mandatory quarantine will last until early April.



The dramatic escalation in the country's efforts to contain the new deadly coronavirus will close gyms, pools, museums and ski resorts.



Italy is Europe's worst hit-country and reported a steep rise in virus infections on Saturday.



South Korea's coronavirus cases jumped above 7,000 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day, with more than half of the total number linked to a secretive church at the centre of the country's outbreak.



According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The death toll rose by two to 46.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 209, up from 163.



So far in Britain, two patients who had confirmed positive for the virus have died.



China reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.



Meanwhile, About 70 people were trapped after a hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed.



About 40 of the 70 have been pulled from the rubble of the five-storey Hotel.



The United Nations asked nine countries, including China, South Korea and France, to delay by three months the rotations of their UN peacekeeping forces due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The nine countries also include Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, India, Italy and Germany — all of which have experienced significant outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.