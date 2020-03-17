සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Today is the International Women's Day

Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 22:50

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issuing statement on the International Women's Day said that Sri Lanka as a nation is delighted with the achievements of the Sri Lankan women.

It also states that the Government is committed to completely eliminating all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls whilst creating an environment where women can contribute equally to income generation.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa further stated that Sri Lankan women should be given the opportunity to make independent decisions, to hold high positions in government and to manage the political direction of the country.

The note by the Hiru news team in commemorating the International Women's Day

“The International Women's Day celebration dates back to 1910. Although small-scale women's celebrations have been held before, at the Second International Conference of the Working Women held in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1910, there was much debate about the importance of dedicating such a day.

Clara Zettkin, the leader of the Socialist Democratic Party in Germany, spearheaded it, and history testifies that this resulted in the official celebration of women's day.

On 19 March 1911, the world's first International Women’s Day was celebrated, and it was moved to March 8, in 1913.

In 1975, the United Nations officially recognized the International Women's Day.

This year, International Women's Day is being celebrated with the aim of achieving equality and women's rights. The aim is to address the challenges and find solution to the obstacles faced women globally. The United National states that one out of every 3 women in the world face violence.

The United Nations believes that by 2030, that gender inequalities should be eliminated.

Sri Lanka too has been celebrating the International Women's Day under different themes.

But we have to ask the question whether the Sri Lankan society has given due consideration to the challenges faced by women to this day.

If everyone is determined to create a meaningful future that protects the rights of women rather than simple childish celebrations, it will be an honourable service to the entire society. ”

