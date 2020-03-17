6+including+4+Bangladeshis+who+attempted+to+kidnap+a+child+in+Katugasthota+arrested

Katugasthota police arrested 6 suspects including 4 Bangladeshis for attempting to kidnap a 12 year old boy in the Katugasthota area

The group who arrived in a van attempted to kidnap the boy around 3 in the afternoon while he was returning home after attending a tuition class.

However the attempt was foiled when the farther of the child intervened and saved the boy.

Police stated that other 2 suspects are residents of Kadawatha and galagedara.

Police is carrying out further investigations to ascertain the purpose of the attempted kidnap.