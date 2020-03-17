Maldives+confirms+first+two+cases+of+coronavirus

China today reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097.

There were 44 new cases of the infection, most in the virus epicentre of Hubei province.

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 yesterday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most COVID-19 infections after China and South Korea.

Italy is set to lock down at least 16 million people in the region of Lombardy and in 11 other provinces in the north and east of the country.

The mandatory quarantine will last until early April.

The Maldives reported its first two confirmed cases of new coronavirus, and placed two of its island resorts under lockdown, as authorities conducted further tests to try to limit the spread of the disease.

The two infected people are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.

North Korea has released more than 3,600 people quarantined over the COVID-19 coronavirus, as the disease spread to 95 countries with more than 100,000 cases worldwide.

Pyongyang has imposed strict restrictions and closed its borders to try to prevent an outbreak - and insists it has not had a single case of COVID-19.