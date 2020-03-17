සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Maldives confirms first two cases of coronavirus

Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 12:56

Maldives+confirms+first+two+cases+of+coronavirus

China today reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097.

There were 44 new cases of the infection, most in the virus epicentre of Hubei province.

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 yesterday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most COVID-19 infections after China and South Korea.

Italy is set to lock down at least 16 million people in the region of Lombardy and in 11 other provinces in the north and east of the country.

The mandatory quarantine will last until early April.

The Maldives reported its first two confirmed cases of new coronavirus, and placed two of its island resorts under lockdown, as authorities conducted further tests to try to limit the spread of the disease.

The two infected people are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.

North Korea has released more than 3,600 people quarantined over the COVID-19 coronavirus, as the disease spread to 95 countries with more than 100,000 cases worldwide.

Pyongyang has imposed strict restrictions and closed its borders to try to prevent an outbreak - and insists it has not had a single case of COVID-19.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.