2 teams deployed in search of Ravi, Aloysius and others

2 teams of the CID have been deployed to arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayaka, Owner of Perpetual treasuries Arjun Aloysius and the other suspects.

The 2 teams carried out search operations in several areas yesterday to arrest the suspects.

The CID will carry out search operations today as well to arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayaka, Owner of Perpetual treasuries Arjun Aloysius and the other suspects.

Over 48hours have lapsed since the warrant was issued to arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayake and Arjun Aloysius ; however they are yet to be arrested.

Arrest warrants were issued by the Fort magistrate day before yesterday against 10 suspects including Ravi Karunanayake in connection to the bond scam.

Accordingly the CID has deployed a special team to arrest the suspects.

Director of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd Mutturaja Surendran who was the 8th suspect of the bond scam case was arrested by the CID this afternoon at his residence in Mutwal.

He has been remanded until the 18th of this month after being produced before the Colombo additional magistrate.

The suspects who are yet to be arrested include former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius the owner of Perpetual Treasuries and the CEO Kasun Palisena, two members of its director board and two former senior officials of institutions affiliated with the central bank.