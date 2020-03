A face to face meeting between the faction of the UNP leader Ranil Wickramasingha and the faction of the former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was held last night.

It was reported that the meeting was held at Speaker Karu Jayasuriya’s private residence at Malalasekara Mawatha.

Former MP Rajitha Senarathna representing the Ranil Faction and General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former MP Ranjith Maddumabandara representing the Sajith faction participated in the discussion.