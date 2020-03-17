Woman in private firm arrested for forgery and fraud - overseas higher education placement for students

An employee of a private residence in Dehiwala has been arrested for allegedly forging documents and for financial fraud. She has claimed to find placement for students in Canada for higher studies. According to the police media unit, the suspect was a 22-year-old resident of Angulana, Moratuwa.

Police have arrested 30 passports, 35 forged documents, two computers and two printers, a mobile phone and a fake official seal during a raid carried out on information received by the Mount Lavinia Police Special Investigation Unit.

Three more suspects are to be arrested in connection with the incident.

The institute has defrauded over Rs. 1.5 million promising higher education opportunities for students.