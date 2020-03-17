SriLankan+Airlines+suspends+flights+to+Kuwait+from+March+6-12

Accorindg to a statement issued by the SriLankan Airlines, they have suspended services between Sri Lanka

and Kuwait from 6 th March to 12 th March 2020 following a decision by the Directorate General of

Civil Aviation of Kuwait to temporarily suspend incoming flights from Bangladesh, Philippines,

India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt for one week.

SriLankan intends to re-commence its full schedule of frequencies to Kuwait on 13 th March

2020, when the one week period is completed.

SriLankan Airlines conveyed their regrets to its passengers and stressed that the matter

is due to factors that are beyond the control of the airline. The directive was dated 6 th March 2020

and was based on a decision from health authorities in Kuwait.