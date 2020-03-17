සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

State of emergency declared in New York due to covid-19; Malaysia and Thailand impose restriction on cruise ships

Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 19:22

State+of+emergency+declared+in+New+York+due+to+covid-19%3B+Malaysia+and+Thailand+impose+restriction+on+cruise+ships

Sri Lankan airlines has decided to temporarily suspend flights to Kuwait.

Issuing a communiqué Sri Lankan airlines said that they have suspended flights to and from Kuwait until the 12th of this month.

The flights have been suspended in keeping with a decision made by the director general of civil aviation in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and Thailand have barred a cruise ship carrying about 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians, from docking due to fears about the new coronavirus.

Thai authorities had imposed restrictions "on Italians that have transited in Italy in the last 14 days".

Coronavirus death toll in the US has risen to 19 while 429 have been reported infected.

Mayor of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency after the infected toll reached 89.

Meanwhile Italy has placed up to 16 million people under quarantine as it battles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone living in Lombardy and 14 other central and northern provinces will need special permission to travel.

Milan and Venice are both affected.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the whole country.

Weddings and funerals have been suspended, as well as religious and cultural events.

People have been told to stay at home as much as possible, and those who break the quarantine could face up-to three months in jail.

Meanwhile the Maldives government confirmed the country's first two cases of COVID-19.

Two expatriates working at a Kuredu Island Resort have tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly Kuredu as well as a neighboring island have been placed on lockdown.

Around 150 Sri Lankans are employed at the resort.

106,442 have been infected from covid-19 while the death toll has risen to 3594.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.