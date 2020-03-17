State of emergency declared in New York due to covid-19; Malaysia and Thailand impose restriction on cruise ships

Sri Lankan airlines has decided to temporarily suspend flights to Kuwait.

Issuing a communiqué Sri Lankan airlines said that they have suspended flights to and from Kuwait until the 12th of this month.

The flights have been suspended in keeping with a decision made by the director general of civil aviation in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and Thailand have barred a cruise ship carrying about 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians, from docking due to fears about the new coronavirus.



Thai authorities had imposed restrictions "on Italians that have transited in Italy in the last 14 days".

Coronavirus death toll in the US has risen to 19 while 429 have been reported infected.

Mayor of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency after the infected toll reached 89.

Meanwhile Italy has placed up to 16 million people under quarantine as it battles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone living in Lombardy and 14 other central and northern provinces will need special permission to travel.

Milan and Venice are both affected.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the whole country.

Weddings and funerals have been suspended, as well as religious and cultural events.

People have been told to stay at home as much as possible, and those who break the quarantine could face up-to three months in jail.

Meanwhile the Maldives government confirmed the country's first two cases of COVID-19.



Two expatriates working at a Kuredu Island Resort have tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly Kuredu as well as a neighboring island have been placed on lockdown.

Around 150 Sri Lankans are employed at the resort.

106,442 have been infected from covid-19 while the death toll has risen to 3594.



