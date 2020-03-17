Religious+site+of+Anuradhapura+era+destroyed

Chief incumbent of the Onegama- Medamaluwa vihara, venerable Nikapitiye Chandima thera accuses that a religious site which belongs to the early Anuradhapura era has been bulldozed for cultivation purposes.

The thera further noted that several artifacts which were found have also been taken by the cultivators and the kumbuk cultivation of 10,000 acres has also been damaged.

When we made inquiries in this regard from the Sungawila wildlife office, a spokesperson said that they are investigating it and have taken steps to inform higher officials in this regard.