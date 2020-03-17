Investigations+continue+in+search+of+Ravi+and+Aloysius

Over 48 hours have lapsed since the warrant was issued to arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayake and Arjun Aloysius; however they are yet to be arrested.

Two teams of the CID have been deployed to arrest former MP Ravi Karunanayaka, Owner of Perpetual treasuries Arjun Aloysius and the other suspects.

The two teams carried out search operations in several areas yesterday and today to arrest the suspects.

Director of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd Mutturaja Surendran who was the 8th suspect of the bond scam case was arrested by the CID last afternoon at his residence in Mutwal.

He has been remanded until the 18th of this month after being produced before the Colombo additional magistrate.

The suspects who are yet to be arrested include former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius the owner of Perpetual Treasuries and the CEO Kasun Palisena, two members of its director board and two former senior officials of institutions affiliated with the central bank.



