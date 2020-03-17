UNP still open for Sajith; Says Ruwan

The samagi jana balawegaya has informed the elections commission about contesting the general election through a letter bearing a letter head with the telephone symbol.

Meanwhile UNP general secretary former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam informed the elections commission yesterday that they will contest all 22 electoral districts under the elephant symbol.

At a media briefing held at the UNP headquarters sirikotha former MP Ruwan Wijewardena said that the UNP is still open for the group including Sajith Premadasa.



