Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), Ananda Kumarasiri states that the report of the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Attack, has noted that the former President and the former Prime Minister are responsible for the Easter attack.

He stated this while speaking at a media briefing in Moneragala.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj5R6d_r-5k" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>