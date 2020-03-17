International Women's Day - Reflections

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issuing statement on the International Women's Day said that Sri Lanka as a nation is delighted with the achievements of the Sri Lankan women.

This is a note by Hiru news for the International Women's Day celebrated this year under the theme – ‘encouraging and celebrating women in business and management’.

International Women's Day Celebration dates back to 1910.

Clara Zettkin, the leader of the Socialist Democratic Party in Germany, spearheaded it, and history testifies that her efforts has resulted in the official celebration of women's day.

Sri Lanka too has been celebrating the International Women's Day under different themes.

Women make a major contribution to the world economy and the women of our nation contribute substantially and significantly as migrant workers overseas, tea industry and the garment industry amongst many other fields.

Meanwhile, in a message for International Women's Day, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the Government is committed to completely eliminating all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls whilst creating an environment where women can contribute equally though income generation.

The Sri Lankan woman has been able to conquer the world in all field’s way beyond the men, not only by her beauty, but also with her knowledge, ability and skill.

Moreover, she will rub shoulders with the men and compete in her attempt to quench hunger in the family.

The woman that conquers the sky that has no limits at times, will also at times ignore the dangers to her own life rise above to sustain her family.











