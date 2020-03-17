A+Facebook+party+raided+for+drug+usage

77 young people have been arrested with drugs during a Facebook party.
Police said the raid was carried out during a Facebook party held in Pannipitiya.
There were 17 young females among those who were arrested.
Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 22:27
77 young people have been arrested with drugs during a Facebook party.
Police said the raid was carried out during a Facebook party held in Pannipitiya.
There were 17 young females among those who were arrested.
The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More
A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More