E.P.D.P. leader Minister Douglas Devaananda said that his party would go solo in contesting the upcoming general election in all districts in the North and East.



He said that in the rest of the districts his party would contest under the SLPP.



E.P.D.P. leader Minister Douglas Devaananda said that the TNA had not served the North and East Tamil community and that his party would in the near future arrive at required consensuses for working jointly with the remaining parties against the TNA.



Meanwhile 15 independent groups have placed deposits for contesting at the general election due to be held on April 25th.