The Ministry of Health stated that quarantining all those arriving from Italy, South Korea and Iran which are severely affected by COVID-19, will commence from today.



Health Services Director General Specialist Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that the Batticaloa campus and Kandakadu Rehabilitation camps have been allocated for this purpose.



The number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366.



According to the Civil Protection agency, the total number of infections increased 25 percent to 7,375 from 5,883.



The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119.