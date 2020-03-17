Iranian+patient+admitted+to+Badulla+hospital+is+not+corona+infected

The Iranian who was admitted to the Badulla hospital has not been infected with the new coronavirus.

The Director of the Badulla Hospital Dr. Upul Karunaratne stated that this has been confirmed by his bio samples that was sent to the Borella Medical Research Institute.

It has been confirmed that he has only the common cold and he was discharged from the hospital yesterday.

The 36-year-old Iranian came to the country on the 15th of this month to serve on the Uma Oya Project at the Ella-Karadagolla work site.