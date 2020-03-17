18 hospitalized in an accident at Thirappane - (Video)

Eighteen persons were injured and hospitalized after a bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree and a concrete work site in the Thirappane area on the Jaffna-Kandy A9 road.

The police stated that driver of the bus had fallen asleep that has resulted in the accident at around 3.15 am this morning.

It is reported that the accident occurred while they were returning from a pilgrimage.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8fgYE42GZsI" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe><br /><br /> <br /><br />