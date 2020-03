Fourteen persons including a little child were seriously injured in an accident near the Thaldena Viharaya on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya road this morning (9).

Our correspondent said that the injured were admitted to the Badulla and Meegahakivula hospitals.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a bowser that was parked by the side of the road.

A group of residents from Haldummulla has faced this accident.

A nearby lorry was also damaged in the accident.