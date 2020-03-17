සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Qatar bans travelers from 14 Countries including Sri Lanka

Monday, 09 March 2020 - 13:11

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The ban covers Sri Lanka, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Meanwhile, Oil prices crashed in Asia on Monday by more than 20% in what analysts are calling the start of a price war.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices at the weekend after it failed to convince Russia on Friday to back sharp production cuts.

The Ministry of Buddha Sasana has decided to temporarily suspend pilgrimage tours to Dambadiva in India.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose up to 39.

Ministry Secretary Bandula Harischandra said that the decision was taken amidst growing coronavirus fears.

The Ministry of Health stated that quarantining all those arriving from Italy, South Korea and Iran which are severely affected by COVID-19, will commence from today.

The total number of infected people worldwide stands at 109,457 while the death toll stands at 3,816.

 

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

