Former Opposition Leader and Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premada said that the UNP still has the opportunity to join their Alliance.



This was at the opening of the Party Office of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.



The Party Office is located at Number 815, E W Perera Mawatha in Ethul Kotte.



A group including the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, and former MP Rajitha Senarathna was present at the opening.



A final decision has still not been taken as to whether the UNP and Samagi Jana Balawegaya would contest together.