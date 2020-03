The price of an ounce of gold in the world market has gone up to US $ 1700.

It is reported that this is the first time since 2012 that the price of an ounce of gold has reached such a high.

Due to the global economic risk posed by the effects of the Corona virus, investors have diverted from investments in the oil market.

The foreign reports suggest that the rate drop in US bonds has also encouraged investors to buy gold as a more secure investment.