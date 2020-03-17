Warm+weather+in+four+provinces+tomorrow

The Metrology Department predicts that the Western, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces as well as the Moneragala district will be experience extreme hot weather tomorrow.

The Department announced that the people in the respective areas should drink adequate water and abstain from excessive activity in accordance with the prior awareness made by the health authorities.

It further states that both the elderly and the sick, as well as young children, should be careful regarding dehydration.