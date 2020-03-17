Incoming passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran sent to quarantine centres

Health Service Director-General Dr Anil Jasinghe said that passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran will be sent to quarantine centres at the Private University premises at Punani and Kandakadu effective tomorrow.

The passengers sent to these quarantine centres should stay at these centres for 14 days. In addition, the Health Ministry requests the other passengers arriving from countries other than South Korea, Italy and Iran to stay at home for 14 days.

The Health Director-General said that 3,900 persons who returned from various countries are staying at their homes under the supervision of public health inspectors.

In addition, the Buddha Sasana Ministry Secretary Bandula Harishchandra stated that Buddhist pilgrimage tours to India and Nepal have been temporarily suspended. This decision has been taken as precautionary measure as coronavirus is spreading fast.

Meanwhile, Iran has decided to release 70,000 prisoners in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Iran is one of the worst affected countries in the world.

Meanwhile, the Northern part of Italy has been highly affected by coronavirus. Over 70,000 Sri Lankans are living in these areas.



<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MvCzZT8Q5S0" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>