Dry+weather+until+late+April

Due to the prevailing dry weather conditions in the island, many areas of the country including the daily lives of people have been affected.

The Department of Meteorology stated that the dry weather is expected to last until the end of April.

The department stated that the Western, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces as well as the Moneragala district will be experience hot weather tomorrow.

Accordingly, the people in the area should drink adequate water and avoid excessive activity in accordance with the prior awareness provided by the health sector.

More than 200,000 people have been affected by the dry weather. Pradeep Kodippili, Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Center, stated that about 50,000 families were affected by the sea water mixing into the Kalu Ganga.

In the meantime, many sectors have been affected by the dry weather. The price of certain products in the market has gone up due to its impact.

The price of a kilogram of raw tea leaf has also increased to Rs. 110 and the prices of some vegetables have gone up.