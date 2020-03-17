සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Corona related deaths triple in Italy - Iran releases 70,000 prisoners

Monday, 09 March 2020 - 19:53

Iran that has witnessed the highest number of deaths part from China and Italy, has released more than 70,000 inmates in its prisons. Iran has reported 237 deaths due to coronavirus.

This measure is intended to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The Iranian head of Justice Ibrahim Raisi stated that they were released in a manner that did not create insecurity in the society.

He added that this measure would continue. The number of coronavirus infections in Iran has risen to 7,161.

There were 3,892 coronavirus deaths reported worldwide, and there are 111, 321 infected patients.

China has the highest number of reported deaths in the world and Italy has overtaken Iran and has now the second highest death count from Coronavirus.

In Italy, the death toll from Covid-19 has tripled from 133 to 366.

The number of infected people in Italy has also risen to 7,375.

Several states in northern Italy, where the coronavirus is most prevalent, have been quarantined, with a population of over 16 million.

It is almost a quarter of Italy's total population. It is reported that there are over 70,000 Sri Lankans in those states.

The spread of the coronavirus has disrupted the normal life of the Italian people and it forced the cancellation of major sporting events and art fairs.

Roman authorities yesterday decided to stop the 500th anniversary exhibition of the Rafael, who signalled the renaissance of Italian architecture.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide, and in the past 24 hours, Covid -19  patients have been reported from eight other countries.

