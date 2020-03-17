ANOTHER+DISCUSSION+BETWEEN+RANIL+AND+SAJITH+FACTIONS+FAILS+TODAY

The discussion held between the two factions led by UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Samagi Jana Balavegaya Leader Sajith Premadasa has failed today as well.

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya mediated the discussion but factions failed to come to an agreement about a common symbol to contest the forthcoming General Election.

During the meeting, Ranil Faction has demanded the documents of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Constitutions but the Sajith Faction failed to produce them.

Subsequently, it is reported that the discussion ended without an agreement.



