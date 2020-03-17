Negotiations+between+Ranil+and+Sajith+fail+again+today

Negotiations between the Ranil and Sajith factions regarding the symbol to be used for the upcoming general election have ended without an agreement.

The discussion began at around 11 am at the private residence of former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at Amarasekera Mawatha in Colombo.

Former MPs and lawyers representing the Ranil Wickremesinghe group including former MPs Ashu Marasinghe and Saman Rathnapriya have joined the discussions.

According to political sources, former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe and a group of lawyers representing the Sajith Premadasa faction joined the discussion.

Former parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga has joined the discussion as a moderate representative.

At the discussion, it was reported that Ranil Wickremesinghe’s representatives had requested Sajith Premadasa's group to submit the constitutional documents pertaining to the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ but that group had not submitted the relevant documents.

Accordingly, the discussion has ended without a consensus.



