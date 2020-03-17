A+student+seriously+injured+during+a+function+at+Sri+Jayawardenepura+University

A student who was injured in an accident at a function held at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital in critical condition.

A function was held at the university premises on the 6th organised by the first-year students of the Management Faculty.

The function has ended at around 8.30 pm and the majority of the students had left the premises.

However, it is reported that a group of students continued to stay in the place. A tyre that had been brought to the venue had fallen onto the student's head and had injured him and he has been rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital.

The student was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment since his condition was critical.

The student, a resident of Gampaha, is a first-year student of the Management Faculty.

We inquired about this incident from the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Senior Professor Sudantha Liyanage, he stated that a preliminary investigation has commenced and the report is due tomorrow.

In the meantime, the police have arrived at the venue and conducted and investigation and stated that they are in the process of obtaining statements from the students at the function.