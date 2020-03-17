Two+presidents+sworn+in+Afghanistan

It is reported that two Presidents have been sworn in Afghanistan.

Former President Afroff Ghani has taken first taken oaths after the Election Commission declared him the winner at the election held in September, and his opponent, Abdullah-Abdullah, has held a swearing-in ceremony stating that the result was unacceptable since it was rigged.

It is reported that the American special envoy's attempt to reach an agreement between the two men who held positions in the previous government has failed.